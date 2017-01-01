IPHONE / ANDROID MAGNETIC & VINYL WHITEBOARDS

If you design apps for a living you’ve had your share of whiteboard sessions. Boxes, circles, and rectangles everywhere. You get the idea of what you need to do, but it always seems to be lacking something. That’s why we created UX Whiteboards. Now you can take your typical whiteboard session up a notch with these to-scale iPhone and Android whiteboard magnets.